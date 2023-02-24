Bayramov: Yerevan rejects Baku’s proposal

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that “official Yerevan did not consider Baku’s proposal to set a checkpoint on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border acceptable.”

Interfax-Azerbaijan reports that Bayramov noted “that Armenia rejected this proposal without giving any explanation” and “this fact shows that Yerevan is not interested in complying with its obligations under the signed trilateral agreements.”

Bayramov added that “Armenia is also avoiding talks with Azerbaijan.”

On February 22, commenting on the remarks of the Azerbaijani president on setting a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated:

“Our response is clear: the regulations of the Lachin corridor have already been negotiated and signed, including by the president of Azerbaijan. The renegotiations on the Lachin corridor regulations under the threat of force cannot be an acceptable solution for us.”