Pashinyan highlights Hague court’s ruling during phone talk with Putin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the implementation of the necessary steps by Russia to overcome the humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor.
He said this during a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on February 23.
“The Prime Minister emphasized the ruling of the UN International Court of Justice regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. Issues related to the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan were discussed. The sides exchanged thoughts on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the news release issued by the Armenian government’s press service reads.
