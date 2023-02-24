Armenia abstains from UN vote on anti-Russian resolution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The UN General Assembly adopted the fourth resolution condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

TASS reports that representatives of 141 countries backed the resolution, 7 voted against, and 32 abstained.

Armenia, along with China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan abstained from voting.

Azerbaijan did not participate in the voting, while Georgia backed the resolution.

Mediamax notes that in November 2022 Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow closely followed the positions of its friendly countries during the UN votes.

Peskov said this commenting on the decision of Armenia, Kazakhstan and Serbia to abstain from voting on the UN resolution on establishing international mechanism for compensation for the damage Russia caused to Ukraine.