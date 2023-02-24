Charles Michel offers Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to meet in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The President of the European Council Charles Michel offered the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in Brussels.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State Ned Price.

He said that the United States “are ready and able to help the parties advance progress on these very difficult questions in any way that we can.” He stressed that they have done so bilaterally, and have done so trilaterally with the parties, including when Secretary Blinken sat down with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in Munich.

“We’re very supportive of the EU process, and I should note that there is an offer from President Michel of the EU to host the parties in Brussels. It’s an opportunity, should they accept it, to sit down to continue the progress that we’ve seen in recent weeks,” Price said.

Mediamax notes that Charles Michel and the European Union structures have not yet made any statement about the proposal.

The last meeting initiated by Charles Michel was supposed to take place in Brussels on December 7, 2022, but the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev refused to meet.

“Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan agreed to the meeting only if French President Macron participates in it. It means that this meeting will not take place,” Aliyev had said.

Speaking about the closed Lachin corridor, Ned Price said that the Secretary of State had discussed the issue with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Munich.

“He underscored the need for free and open commercial and private transit through the Lachin corridor. He also called on the parties to open other transportation routes,” Price said.