Azerbaijani ambassador decided to “teach a lesson” to Luxembourg FM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani ambassador to the EU, Belgium and Luxembourg Vaqif Sadiqov in a rude manner addressed the Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

“Advise your Armenian buddies to sign peace treaty that Azerbaijan has proposed. That’s the only way to peace we all want. Otherwise, it will be enforced,” Sadiqov tweeted.

The Azerbaijani diplomat also advised Asselborn to check Munich Security Conference panel discussion on the South Caucasus that took place last week.

Sadiqov’s remarks came following Asselborn’s speech at a news conference in Yerevan on February 22, during which he, in particular, noted that “he sees no reason in closing doors and corridors for people living in Nagorno-Karabakh, this is a connection with Armenia, and it should be respected.”