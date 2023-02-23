Russia considers it important to avoid “duplication of efforts”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia hails any initiative that supports the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, but considers it important to avoid “duplication” and “competition”.

Commenting in an interview with TASS on Moscow’s attitude towards Egypt’s mediation initiative between Yerevan and Baku, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said:

“The reconciliation between Baku and Yerevan is based on the package of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. I mean measures to unblock transport and economic ties, delimitation of the border. The main thing is to avoid duplication and competition of ongoing mediation efforts, to achieve their synergy.”

It is in this way that we perceive the initiative of such a large and influential country as Egypt to assist the peace process between Baku and Yerevan,” Galuzin added.

Earlier, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated that Egypt is ready to become a mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan to normalize relations between these countries.