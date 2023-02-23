Armenian FM heads to Syria - Mediamax.am

318 views

Armenian FM heads to Syria


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Syria today.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reports that the minister heads to Syria to deliver the third batch of humanitarian aid to the regions affected by the devastating earthquake.

 

Within the framework of the visit, Ararat Mirzoyan will have meetings with the Syria’s president and foreign minister.

