Zakharova: “We record the desire of the West to win a foothold in our allied Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that “by emphasizing the exclusively civilian nature of the new mission in Armenia, the representatives of the European Union are cunning.”

“It is unfolding within the meaning of the EU Common Security and Defense Policy. Therefore, it should be treated accordingly. Regrettably, this is not the first time we see that the European Union and the West are sparing no efforts to win a foothold in our allied Armenia. Behind these attempts we see solely geopolitical motives, which are far from the interests of the real normalization of relations in the South Caucasus. Everything is being done to squeeze Russia out of the region and weaken its historical role as a key security guarantor. Baku’s openly voiced negative assessments of this initiative are being ignored.

Besides, the European Unions’ record of settling regional conflicts is quite dubious. I do not think Brussels can boast any successes in this area. Suffice it to recall the European Union’s mediatory efforts and its mission in Kosovo. This should be taken into account when assessing the EU decision on a new mission in Armenia,” Maria Zakharova stated.

She stressed that “a key factor of stability and security in the region in the foreseeable perspective is the package of agreements between the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.”