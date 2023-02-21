Mirzoyan and new US ambassador discuss trilateral meeting in Munich

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met today with the newly appointed US Ambassador to Armenia Christina Quinn and emphasized the importance of further deepening of Armenia-US partnership.
Press service of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reported that Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the support of the US aimed at strengthening institutional capacities in Armenia and promoting government-designed democratic reforms.
Issues related to regional security and stability were also discussed at the meeting. The interlocutors also referred to the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including to the trilateral meeting held in Munich.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.