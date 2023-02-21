Mirzoyan and new US ambassador discuss trilateral meeting in Munich

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met today with the newly appointed US Ambassador to Armenia Christina Quinn and emphasized the importance of further deepening of Armenia-US partnership.

Press service of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reported that Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the support of the US aimed at strengthening institutional capacities in Armenia and promoting government-designed democratic reforms.

Issues related to regional security and stability were also discussed at the meeting. The interlocutors also referred to the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, including to the trilateral meeting held in Munich.