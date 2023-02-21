EU announces launch of civilian mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The European Union is launching today the EU civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

The EUMA was formally established by a Council Decision on 23 January 2023.

Through its deployment on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the objectives are to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence and human security in conflict affected areas, and ensure an environment conducive to the normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The total – exclusively civilian - staff of the EUMA will be approximately 100, including around 50 unarmed observers,” the news release reads.

The Operational Headquarters of the mission will be in Yeghegnadzor, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province. EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission.