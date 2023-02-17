Armenian FM sums up visit to Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan summed up today his visit to Turkey.

“Concrete agreements have been reached, there is a decision to speed up the process of dialogue, as well as the process for the final opening of the borders. A decision was made to jointly repair Ani bridge.

Before the start of the tourism season, we aim to complete the process of land border crossing for citizens of third countries and citizens with diplomatic passports of our two countries,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at the cabinet sitting.