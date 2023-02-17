Armenia hands over draft of the “full document” to Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that on February 15 Armenia completed the works of the next phase on the draft agreement of establishing peace and relations with Azerbaijan and handed them over to the Azerbaijani side.

“By saying proposals, we mean a draft of the full document with our proposals. We also conveyed the document to the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries.

We work on the document with this logic: to get a document which we are ready to sign at any moment. It is clear that this document should be acceptable to Azerbaijan as well, we hope that it will be possible to develop certain progress observed as a result of three phases of negotiations,” the Prime Minister said at the cabinet sitting.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the document should contain such logic of agreements, such an effective system of counterbalances and restraints, which will exclude any scenario of disruption of lasting and stable peace.

He reaffirmed his commitment to sign a peace treaty that will become a guarantee of lasting and stable peace. “I am ready to take and bear such responsibility,” Pashinyan concluded.