“Armenia’s attempts to have no result,” Baku says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan considers Yerevan’s attempts to include a provision on the creation of an international mechanism to discuss the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh in the draft peace treaty unfounded.

Commenting on the statement of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on the importance of developing an international mechanism for Stepanakert and Baku to discuss the issues of the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said that “such attempts will not have any result.”

He noted that “Armenia still does not give up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan.”

“Once again we want to remind that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and the rights and security of the Armenian population living in this region will be ensured in accordance with the constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Armenia’s interference in the process of reintegration of the Armenian population, which is Azerbaijan’s internal issue, is unacceptable,” Hajizada said.