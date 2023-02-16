Armenia and Turkey agree to accelerate process of preparing border infrastructure

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said today that he reached an agreement with his Armenian counterpart on accelerating the process of preparing the infrastructure for opening ground communication between the two countries.

“Both sides have the results of the analysis and inspections of roads and bridges near the border crossings. The work is underway, there are steps that we will take regarding the roads leading to the border checkpoints. Today we agreed to speed up the adoption of these measures,” TASS quoted Cavusoglu as saying at a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Progress in the process of normalizing relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere in the region. Today we discussed the normalization of relations between our two countries and future steps. Also, my counterpart informed me about the course of negotiations on a comprehensive peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which are ongoing,” Cavusoglu said.