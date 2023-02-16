Turkey grateful to Armenia for aid, Cavusoglu says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said today that “Armenia expressed solidarity and extended a hand of friendship to the people of Turkey against the backdrop of the consequences of the devastating earthquakes, for which we are grateful to Yerevan.”

Anadolu agency reports that the Turkish minister highly appreciated the work of the rescuers from Armenia, who managed to rescue the residents of Turkey from the rubble.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted that being in Turkey during this difficult period, he is ready to assure in the readiness of his country to build peace.