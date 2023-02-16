Mirzoyan, Cavusoglu meet in Ankara - Mediamax.am

1083 views

Mirzoyan, Cavusoglu meet in Ankara


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation led by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan arrived in Turkey.

“At the Ankara airport the Armenian delegation was welcomed by Serdar Kılıc, the special representative of Turkey in the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.

 

The face-to-face conversation between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey took place, followed by an extended meeting,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 16, 2023 10:05
“Armenia’s attempts to have no result,” Baku says

World | February 16, 2023 09:55
Zelensky thanks Aliyev for support

Society | February 15, 2023 16:31
“We have agreement to jointly repair Ani bridge”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023