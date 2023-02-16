Mirzoyan, Cavusoglu meet in Ankara

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation led by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan arrived in Turkey.
“At the Ankara airport the Armenian delegation was welcomed by Serdar Kılıc, the special representative of Turkey in the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.
The face-to-face conversation between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey took place, followed by an extended meeting,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.