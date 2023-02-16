Putin and Aliyev confirm their commitment to “unconditional implementation” of all agreements

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Prospects for further development of trade and economic cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in the fields of energy and transport, were thoroughly discussed.

The current situation in the South Caucasus region has been referred to. The importance of consistent steps to ensure stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border was noted. In this context, the commitment to the unconditional implementation of the entire range of relevant agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the highest level has been confirmed,” the Kremlin’s press service said in a news release.