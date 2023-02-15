Toivo Klaar describes Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Turkey as “historic” - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar described the visit of Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Turkey as "historic”.

“This is a historic visit following Armenia’s decision to support its neighbor in need. Hopefully a harbinger of developments to come in the Turkey-Armenia relationship,” Toivo Klaar tweeted.

 

Ararat Mirzoyan is leaving for Turkey today.

 

He will meet the Armenian rescue team that carries out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman.

 

During the visit, a meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu will be held in Ankara.

