Armenian FM will visit Turkey

On February 15, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Turkey.
Ararat Mirzoyan will meet the Armenian rescue team that carries out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected city of Adiyaman, Armenian MFA informs.
During the visit, a meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu will be held in Ankara.
