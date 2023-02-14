“EU did not take up Pashinyan’s framing about conflict between democracy and autocracy”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia felt that the EU mediation was heading in a direction favorable to Azerbaijan, and its civil society lamented that the EU had become a peace promoter at the cost of democracy promotion.

This is said in the Carnegie Foundation’s European Democracy Support Annual Review 2022.

The review notes in the beginning that “In a year dominated by the rhetoric of defending democracy, EU democracy support policies were adjusted in important ways to align with the new geopolitical context.”

The authors write that the EU seemed to treat commitments in promoting democracy as second-order priorities compared to security.

“The EU did not adopt sanctions against Azerbaijan after it launched new attacks on Armenia’s territory; in fact, it prioritized rapprochement with the country. The EU led a new process of mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and its focus on remaining equidistant between them eclipsed concerns about democracy. The EU did not openly support partially democratic Armenia and did not take up the framing put forward by the country’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, to describe the conflict as one between democracy and autocracy, as in Ukraine,” the review reads.

“The EU was not able to get significant funds to Azerbaijani civil society as the government tightened its restrictions. Despite these developments, the EU still sought to sign a new strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan that it started negotiating in 2015 and offered a new draft text.

In October, the EU decided on a two-month civilian border mission that ostensibly offered Armenia some degree of protection, alleviating the intensity of Azerbaijani attacks. Yet it was the United States’ more muscular diplomacy that eventually reined back Azerbaijan,” the authors of the review write.