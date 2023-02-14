Lukashenko urges CSTO countries “to consolidate”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called today on the CSTO countries to "consolidate” and determine their policy against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict.

Quoting BelTA agency, TASS reports that at a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov, the president of Belarus said:

“If anyone thinks that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is not our conflict, that ‘we will sit quietly somewhere’, no such thing, it will not happen. The time will come, it is not far away, literally tomorrow, and it will require to determine, to take a certain position. I am not saying that it should happen to the detriment of national interests and so on, but with all our allied shortcomings, we will have to clearly define our policy, our line in order to act together.”