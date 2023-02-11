Moscow sets a condition for hailing Yerevan-Tbilisi-Baku format

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that Moscow will welcome the trilateral dialogue between Yerevan, Tbilisi and Baku, “if it is not subject to the destructive influence of the West”.

“If the trilateral dialogue between Yerevan, Tbilisi and Baku contributes to the settlement of contradictions in the South Caucasus, strengthening stability and security in the region, we can only welcome it.

If, however, the contours of Washington and Brussels are somehow visible behind this initiative, the aim of which is to disrupt the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, this is already a different story,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during the briefing.