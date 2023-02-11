Mirzoyan, Lavrov discuss bilateral agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed the issues on normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that a telephone conversation took place today at the initiative of the Armenian side, during which the ministers exchanged views on a number of topical issues of the bilateral agenda, expressing their mutual readiness to strengthen allied relations between Yerevan and Moscow.

The Russian side stressed the importance of the quick resumption of the implementation of the trilateral agreements signed at the highest level, including the unblocking of all transport and economic links, the demarcation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the agreement on the parameters of the peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku.