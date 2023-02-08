Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia creates artificial obstacles to the process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Baku stated that “unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is for holding talks on the peace treaty text in a short period of time.”

Commenting on the remarks of the Armenian foreign minister, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said:

“The proposals that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is talking about were submitted by Azerbaijan not a few days, but 15 days ago. At the same time, as follows from the statement of the minister of foreign affairs of Armenia, the Armenian side again allows manipulations in relation to the negotiation process on a peace treaty and, presenting itself as a constructive party, seeks to mislead the international community. The Armenian side, violating the agreed course of the negotiation process on a peace treaty, abandoned negotiations last December, and now, instead of returning to negotiations, creates artificial obstacles to the process.”