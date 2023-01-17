Ararat Mirzoyan to participate in OSCE PC Special Meeting - Mediamax.am

Ararat Mirzoyan to participate in OSCE PC Special Meeting


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Vienna.

Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that on January 16-17 he will participate in the Special Meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council initiated by Armenia, where he will deliver remarks.

 

Meetings with counterparts are also planned within the framework of the visit.

