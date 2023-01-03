Russian diplomat accuses France of “unscrupulous actions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky stated that the "failure to adopt a statement of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Lachin corridor is the result of unscrupulous actions of France that prepared it.”

“I cannot but note the completely false information about the reasons why the UN Security Council failed to adopt a statement for the press on the situation around the Lachin corridor, promoted by a number of Armenian telegram channels.

We have been committed to constructive work from the very beginning. At Yerevan’s request this process was coordinated by the French, who ignored the vast majority of our proposals, while taking into account the corrections of other members of the Security Council. The unscrupulousness of such methods of Paris is obvious.

And this, despite the fact that, unlike Western countries, we are engaged in the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, including around the Lachin corridor, not in words, but in deeds. Russian peacekeepers ensure security and seek solutions to disputed issues in contacts with the parties.

Regardless of the current aggravation, four joint statements at the highest level, supported by both Baku and Yerevan, remain the basis for normalization. While working on the statement, our former Western partners did not find the courage to mention these documents and the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers. They were more concerned with the adoption of some product of the Security Council than with the resolution of the conflict situation. We firmly believe that the Council’s response should help find a compromise and restart the peace process, without labeling either side.

I personally really want to believe that our Armenian friends will not let themselves be drawn into unscrupulous geopolitical games to please those who do not hesitate to use any pretexts to collide the fraternal peoples who lived together in the USSR and inflate more the slightest contradictions and problems in our home,” Dmitry Polyansky stated in his telegram channel.