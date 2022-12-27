Nikol Pashinyan departs for Russia - Mediamax.am

Nikol Pashinyan departs for Russia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Russia on December 26-27.

Government’s press service reports that Pashinyan will participate in the informal summit of CIS countries in St. Petersburg.

