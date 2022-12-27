Nikol Pashinyan departs for Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Russia on December 26-27.
Government’s press service reports that Pashinyan will participate in the informal summit of CIS countries in St. Petersburg.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
Government’s press service reports that Pashinyan will participate in the informal summit of CIS countries in St. Petersburg.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.