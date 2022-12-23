Lavrov learnt about Armenia’s refusal to meet in Moscow from a press release

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated today that Armenia did not use diplomatic channels to inform Russia about its refusal to participate in a trilateral meeting in Moscow with the foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a press conference following talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Lavrov said:

“We, like you, learned about this refusal from a press release. Diplomatic channels, which are usually activated in such cases, were not used. The method by which we were all informed that the Armenian side is not participating in this event, of course, raises questions.”

Mediamax notes that on December 22 the Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Vahan Hunananyan’s comment about the decision of the Armenian side not to participate in the meeting in Moscow followed the statement of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova that the Armenian side would not participate in the meeting.

It can be concluded from this that the Russian side was informed in advance about Yerevan’s decision.