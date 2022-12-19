Stanislav Zas: CSTO not going to turn its back on Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said today that the organization “is not going to leave or turn its back on Armenia.”

“I do not agree with the idea that the CSTO is trying to turn its back on Armenia’s problems. CSTO’ proposals on sending an observer mission to Armenia remain in force. If Armenia considers it necessary to make a decision either on the whole package of measures or on individual points, including sending a mission, it can be done, moreover, quite promptly,” Stanislav Zas said.

He noted that the proposal presents the mandate of the CSTO mission: composition, terms, tasks.