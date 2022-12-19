Stanislav Zas: CSTO not going to turn its back on Armenia - Mediamax.am

615 views

Stanislav Zas: CSTO not going to turn its back on Armenia


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said today that the organization “is not going to leave or turn its back on Armenia.”

“I do not agree with the idea that the CSTO is trying to turn its back on Armenia’s problems. CSTO’ proposals on sending an observer mission to Armenia remain in force. If Armenia considers it necessary to make a decision either on the whole package of measures or on individual points, including sending a mission, it can be done, moreover, quite promptly,” Stanislav Zas said.

 

He noted that the proposal presents the mandate of the CSTO mission: composition, terms, tasks.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | December 19, 2022 16:02
Stanislav Zas: CSTO not going to turn its back on Armenia

Foreign Policy | December 19, 2022 13:10
Baku unhappy with statements of Canadian and Lithuanian MFAs

Politics | December 19, 2022 11:22
Tigran Khachatryan to be appointed as Deputy Prime Minister
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022