Mirzoyan: Approaches of parties differ on many issues

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that "we have received next proposals of the Azerbaijani side and will come up with our next proposals.”

“Unfortunately, the approaches of the parties still differ greatly on many issues. The negotiations are ongoing, there are unacceptable things, there are issues where the parties can take steps forward. No meeting is planned at the moment, but I assume that we will have one before the end of the year,” Ararat Mirzoyan said in the National Assembly.

“I am not sure that we will have a more or less final version of the treaty by the end of the year. However, our intention is valid, we are working to achieve peace and a comprehensive settlement as soon as possible,” he said.