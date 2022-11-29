Klaar states about Aliyev’s “important commitment” to EU-facilitated format

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar summed up the results of his visit to Azerbaijan.
He, in particular, stated about “important commitment of president of Azerbaijan to EU-facilitated format.”
“Many challenges remain; restraint and strong political will is needed by Armenia and Azerbaijan to reduce tensions to achieve a comprehensive settlement,” Klaar noted.
