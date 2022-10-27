Pashinyan expects to have bilateral meeting with Putin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that he accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the trilateral meeting in Sochi on October 31.

“The last meeting in that format took place in November 2021. The most important expectations are related to the assessment of the events that took place during this period. There are a lot of accumulated issues, and some exchange of ideas, clarifications, and questions related to them can be voiced,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that “despite the agreements reached within the trilateral task group, still statements about some corridors are being voiced.”

“These statements are made not only by the Azerbaijani side, but also some people in Russia are trying to develop this narrative, contrary to the statements made by the Russian President and the documents signed by him.

November 26, 2021 statement says that the parties agreed to take measures to increase the level of security and stability on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and work on the launch of activities of the border demarcation commission. Based on the text of the statement, the Armenian side said that it is necessary to create security mechanisms, and then only talk about the start of the delimitation process.

At that time, our Russian colleagues said that the activity of the delimitation commission itself would be a security mechanism. We did not share that point of view, but decided to show flexibility and take that step not to bring the process to a dead end. However, after the formation of the delimitation commission in 2022, the September 13 aggression took place. I do not understand how those colleagues who said that the formation of the delimitation commission is a security mechanism, have not expressed a clear political position regarding the September 13 aggression. These are issues that I plan to discuss, including in the format of a bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation,” Nikol Pashinyan said.