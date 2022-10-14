Pashinyan: Risk of new aggression by Azerbaijan remains very high

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that he considers it premature to make a decision on the request of the CIS to gain the status of an observer in the CSTO.

He said this in his speech at the narrow format meeting of heads of CIS states in Astana, excerpts of which are presented below:

About the observer status of the CIS in the CSTO

Before making a decision, I consider it important to focus on the following issues: does the CSTO recognize the state borders of the CIS countries established in 1991 as fundamental documents of the CIS? This is an important issue, because it is about the zone of responsibility of the CSTO and the functionality of the organization itself. If we rely on interpretations, according to which there are no borders between the CIS countries, because these borders are not demarcated, it means that the zone of responsibility of the CSTO is not determined, that is, it does not exist. And this blurs the CSTO’s functionality.

It is also very important to give a clear answer to the following question: do the CIS member states recognize the borders established in 1991 as fundamental documents of the CIS? A positive answer to this question is very important for stability and security in the territory of the CIS.

Without a clear clarification of these issues, I consider it premature to make a decision on the request of the CIS to obtain status of an observer in the CSTO.

The risk of new aggression by Azerbaijan remains very high

These issues have become particularly acute for us following Azerbaijan’s recent military aggression against Armenia. As a result of September 13 aggression, the number of victims and missing persons has now exceeded 210, of which 3 civilians were killed and 2 are missing. 293 servicemen and 8 civilians were injured. The number of missing soldiers is 28.

Undoubtedly, committing of such unspeakable atrocities is a direct consequence of lasting policy of political leadership of Azerbaijan to sow hatred and enmity against Armenians in the Azerbaijani society.

The rhetoric of official Baku and other Azerbaijani sources following this attack shows that Azerbaijan intends to occupy more territories of Armenia, which must be prevented.

The risk of new aggression by Azerbaijan remains very high, especially considering that Azerbaijan continues to consistently violate the ceasefire regime, trying to attribute their provocative actions to the Armenian side. Another factor of further escalation can be the inadequate response of the regional security organizations to the created situation, which has raised serious questions in the Armenian society.

To date, Azerbaijan impedes the retrieval of the bodies of those who died during the recent aggression, and the remains of several of our boys are still in interpositional zones located in the sovereign territory of Armenia. An arrangement has been reached to organize the retrieval of the bodies in the next few days. I hope that this arrangement will be fulfilled.