CoE Secretary General applied to Baku regarding the killings of Armenian PoWs

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has applied to the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to clarify the issue of killed Armenian prisoners of war.

This was reported by the Armenia’s Representation at the Council of Europe.

“In the letter the Secretary General requested detailed and precise information from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding possible violations of Articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights based on the fact of the video footage depicting extrajudicial killings of the Armenian prisoners of war,” the news release reads.

The Secretary General also noted that the Council of Europe will follow this issue very closely in line with the mandate provided by the European Convention on Human Rights, to ensure full respect of the Organization’s standards.