IAEA Director General visits Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 4-5 October, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi will pay a working visit to Armenia.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will receive the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency today.

During his visit Director General Grossi will be hosted by the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and the Minister of Health.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP), the National Center of Oncology after Fanarjyan and will also deliver a lecture for YSU students.