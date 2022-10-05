IAEA Director General visits Armenia - Mediamax.am

1138 views

IAEA Director General visits Armenia


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On 4-5 October, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi will pay a working visit to Armenia.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will receive the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency today.

 

During his visit Director General Grossi will be hosted by the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and the Minister of Health.

 

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP), the National Center of Oncology after Fanarjyan and will also deliver a lecture for YSU students.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | October 5, 2022 07:40
Blinken, Mirzoyan and Bayramov held a phone conversation

Foreign Policy | October 4, 2022 15:19
Peskov describes publication in Armenian “Haykakan Zhamanak” daily as nonsense

Politics | October 4, 2022 14:01
Simonyan reiterates Pashinyan’s thesis: “CSTO may withdraw from Armenia”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022