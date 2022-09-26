Pashinyan departs to Paris to meet Macron

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for France on a working visit.
The Government’s press service reports that in the Elysee Palace this evening Armenian premier will meet with the President of France Emmanuel Macron.
To note, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has left for the United States.
