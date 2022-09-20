Blinken: It is time for troops to disengage

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.
“Today I hosted direct talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. As I conveyed during the meeting, it is time for troops to disengage and diplomats to return to the table,” Antony Blinken tweeted.
Earlier, U.S. Department of State reported that Blinken suggested Mirzoyan and Bayramov to have another meeting by the end of September.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.