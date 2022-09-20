Blinken: It is time for troops to disengage

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Today I hosted direct talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. As I conveyed during the meeting, it is time for troops to disengage and diplomats to return to the table,” Antony Blinken tweeted.

Earlier, U.S. Department of State reported that Blinken suggested Mirzoyan and Bayramov to have another meeting by the end of September.