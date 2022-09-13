Pashinyan briefs to Michel on Azerbaijan’s aggression

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during the phone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel briefed in detail on the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia.
“Charles Michel noted that there is no alternative to the peace and stability in the region and expressed readiness to take efforts to prevent further escalation,” the Government said in a news release.
