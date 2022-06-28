Putin, Aliyev due to meet on June 29

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev will meet in Ashkhabad on June 29.
Russian president’s aide Yury Ushakov said that the bilateral meeting will take place within the framework of the Caspian summit.
Vladimir Putin will also meet with the President of Iran.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.