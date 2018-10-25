Armenian president is ready to dialogue with Erdogan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is ready to dialogue with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said in the interview to Swiss public television channel RTS.

Citing his Christian beliefs, Armen Sarkissian said that forgiveness is possible, but “recognition must come first”.

According to the Armenian President, the recognition will have a broader historical scope because the Armenian Genocide was “the first genocide of the 20th century”.

“Firstly, I would tell Mr. Erdogan: “Good morning, Mr. President. I believe we have an issue to discuss together. You are the President of Turkey and I am the President of Armenia. My family, my ancestors were from Erzrum, Van and Bitlis. My family has long history. Why don’t we talk about the relations between Turkey and Armenia and about our personal stories? We have to discuss not only the past, but also the future - the future of your children and mine, your grandchildren and mine, and our nations,” said Armen Sarkissian.