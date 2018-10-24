OSCE’s Desir to assess freedom of media in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir highly appreciate the productive cooperation between Armenian authorities and OSCE.

During the meeting in Yerevan, the parties emphasized that this visit is a good reason for the organization to see firsthand recent changes in Armenia and outline the efforts for efficient utilization of the potential for cooperation with OSCE, Armenian MFA said.



Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reiterated the Armenian government’s commitment to continue implementing the reforms aimed at strengthening democracy.