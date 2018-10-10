Canadian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on October 10.

The Prime Minister will take part in the Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.



In the scope of the visit, Justin Trudeau will have a private and an extended meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, as well as meetings with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.



The Canadian PM is also expected to visit the Armenian Genocide memorial complex.



Nikol Pashinyan will give a state dinner to honour the Prime Minister of Canada, who is to conclude the official visit to Armenia on October 13.