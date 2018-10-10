635 views

Anna Naghdalyan is new spokesperson for Armenian MFA


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has appointed Anna Naghdalyan the new Spokesperson for the ministry.

The news was shared by former Spokesperson Tigran Balayan, who was recently appointed Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Anna Naghdalyan has been working in the Information and Public Diplomacy Department of the ministry in recent years.

October 10, 2018
