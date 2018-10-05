Henry Kissinger accepts invitation to visit Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has accepted Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s invitation to visit Armenia in the near future.
The Armenian presidential press service has said that President Sarkissian made the invitation during a business breakfast with Kissinger in New York.
“Armen Sarkissian and Henry Kissinger discussed matters of global politics and security, as well as the issues and challenges faced by South Caucasus,” said the press service.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.