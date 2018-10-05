Henry Kissinger accepts invitation to visit Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has accepted Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s invitation to visit Armenia in the near future.

The Armenian presidential press service has said that President Sarkissian made the invitation during a business breakfast with Kissinger in New York.

“Armen Sarkissian and Henry Kissinger discussed matters of global politics and security, as well as the issues and challenges faced by South Caucasus,” said the press service.