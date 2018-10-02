Armenian government and NGOs discuss CEPA roadmap

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A group of representatives of Armenian government and NGOs have met today to discuss the roadmap for implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has emphasized that the agreement is a quite extensive document, so it covers almost all areas of public life.



The parties of the meeting attached importance to forming a public oversight group for regular supervision of the implementation of the agreement, which would be created on the principles of transparency, inclusivity and rotation.