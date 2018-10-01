Pashinyan: There is mutual understanding between Armenia and Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian-Russian relations have passed through the transitional post-revolution stage and the two countries enjoy full mutual understanding, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev on September 30.

Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian government values development of atomic energy in the country. According to the Prime Minister, he hopes that cooperation in that field between Armenia and Russia will continue with growing efficiency.



Touching on the extension of operation of the second power unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, realized in cooperation with Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev noted that the works were progressing in accordance with the schedule.



Likhachev added that the power plant project is a key part of Armenian-Russian collaboration in the field and introduced the Prime Minister to the intermediate results and next milestones of the project.