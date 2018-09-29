Armenian FM meets with OSCE Secretary General

YerevanMediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed Armenia Cooperation Programme with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.
According to the Armenian MFA, within the frames of the meeting on September 27 in New York, the sides touched upon a number of issues on the agenda, relating to various directions in OSCE activity.
