Armenian MFA: Blame-shifting by an aggressor is unacceptable

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Azerbaijan is refusing to settle the Karabakh conflict peacefully and conducts regular military actions at the border with Armenia and on the Line of Contact with Artsakh, Head of International Organizations Department at Armenian MFA Vahram Kazhoyan said at the UN General Assembly session in response to the speech by the head of Azerbaijani delegation.

“It is unacceptable when an aggressor is shifting the blame onto others to play the victim,” said Kazhoyan.

He emphasized that “the only threat to regional security is Azerbaijan, whose citizens traveled to Middle East in large numbers to join terrorist organizations”.

“Those people now announce they return to fight against Artsakh. It happened in April 2016, when Azerbaijan realized a large-scale attack on the civilian population of Artsakh,” added Vahram Kazhoyan.