Potential for developing ties with Israel is “great”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The potential for developing Armenia-Israel ties is great, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) agreed at the meeting in New York on September 27.

The parties discussed the cooperation between Armenian and Jewish communities in the United States, its prospects, and a range of international issues.



During the meeting, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also told about Armenia’s consistent initiatives in advancing the international agenda on preventing genocide and crimes against humanity.