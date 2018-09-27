Armenian and Russian FMs hold a meeting in New York

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in New York to discuss the bilateral agenda of allied Armenian-Russian relations and outline future efforts aimed at strengthening of cooperation between the two countries on bilateral and multilateral platforms, Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers also touched on the process of implementation of the agreements that had been reached by the leaders of the two states.

Additionally, Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Both sides emphasized that the conflict must be resolved peacefully, in the format of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.